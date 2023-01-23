WINCHESTER — A two-alarm fire on Ashuelot Main Street Sunday claimed a shed and has temporarily displaced a family, but caused no injuries, according to Fire Chief Barry Kellom.
Kellom said it took fire crews about 45 minutes to get the flames under control after the call came in shortly before 2 p.m.
The fire originated inside a roughly 10-by-30-foot shed attached to the house at 17 Ashuelot Main St., and was contained to the shed, Kellom said.
When the first firefighters arrived, Kellom said, they saw heavy smoke coming from the rear of the shed, but there were no visible flames at that time. Once crews breached the shed, Kellom said they saw the fire and immediately began working to contain it. The shed was deemed a total loss, he said.
He said the cause, though still under investigation, does not appear suspicious.
Although the house — a one-story building with a partial second floor — was untouched by the flames, Kellom said the occupants are not yet able to stay there.
"There was electricity in the shed and we had electrical concerns with the shed so we had Eversource pull the meter," he said. "Until they isolate power from the shed we won't allow the power to be turned back on."
Kellom said the family is staying with relatives.
Mutual aid units from Hinsdale, Swanzey and Northfield, Mass., also responded to the scene, while Richmond covered the Winchester station.
