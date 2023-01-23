20230124-LOC-Winchester Fire

Crews respond to Sunday afternoon's fire in Winchester, which destroyed a shed on Ashuelot Main Street.

 Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould

WINCHESTER — A two-alarm fire on Ashuelot Main Street Sunday claimed a shed and has temporarily displaced a family, but caused no injuries, according to Fire Chief Barry Kellom.

