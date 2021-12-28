No one was injured Tuesday when a fire destroyed a trailer at the Tanglewood Estates mobile home community in Keene.
Firefighters responded to the home on Blue Jay Court shortly before noon, Keene Fire Department Capt. Christopher Staples said. When they arrived, smoke and fire were showing from the building's door and windows, he said.
The only occupant of the single-wide mobile home made it out unharmed, but authorities consider the structure a total loss.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Staples said, but fire officials believe it may have started in the furnace before spreading to the rest of the residence. The fire was under control about an hour after firefighters arrived.
In addition to the Keene Fire Department, firefighters from Brattleboro, Gilsum, Spofford, Sullivan and Swanzey also responded to the scene.