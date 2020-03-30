One person was injured in a garage fire in Keene Sunday.
Fire and police personnel responded to 92 Victoria St. at about noon and found a wood-frame detached garage in flames, according to a news release from the Keene Fire Department. Firefighters contained the blaze and got it under control in just over 10 minutes, the release says.
One of the occupants of the home was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for minor burns and smoke inhalation, according to the release. The name of the victim has not been released due to privacy laws.
The department determined the garage and its contents were a total loss, the release says, though the value hasn’t yet been determined. A nearby vehicle was also damaged.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Keene Fire Lt. John Bates at 757-1863 or via email at jbates@ci.keene.nh.us.