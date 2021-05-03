CHESTERFIELD — A planned parade to honor a longtime Chesterfield firefighter as he battled cancer instead became a celebration of his life Saturday, with firefighters across the region paying tribute to him.
Steven Chickering Sr., who served with the Chesterfield Fire Department for nearly 40 years, died Monday at age 61 from pancreatic cancer.
On Saturday, "we had fire trucks from all over the place," said Jay Meyer, coordinator of Pink Heals Vermont — the local chapter of a nationwide initiative that aims to show support and help funding efforts for people in need. "It was just an amazing turnout for the family ... Chesterfield took every truck out of their barn to show support for one of their own."
Meyer had begun planning a visit to the Chickering family home shortly before Chickering died, reaching out to local fire departments to see if they could send engines to participate in a parade along with the Pink Heals fire truck Meyer uses during the visits. Less than a week before the event was set to take place, Chickering lost his battle with cancer.
Meyer wasn't sure whether the family would still want the event. But, just a few hours after Chickering's passing, Meyer said he got the call that the family wanted to move forward as planned, except now, it would be celebration of his life.
So Meyer continued reaching out to area fire departments and, on Saturday, 38 fire vehicles from 22 departments, a personal fire truck and Meyer's pink truck all lined up at the Hannaford parking lot in Brattleboro and then made their way to the Chickering home in Chesterfield.
They lined up on Poor Road, where they expressed their sympathy and support to Chickering's loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah Chickering; his children Steven Chickering Jr. and Megan Pratt; and two grandchildren, with another on the way.
Meyer invited the family to sign the driver's-side door of the pink truck, saying it was the most appropriate place, since driving "his" fire truck, 7 Engine 2, was one of Chickering's favorite parts of the job.
After the meeting with the Chickering family, the trucks got back on the road, to see Chickering to his final resting place at the Chesterfield West Cemetery.
Meyer did not know when he first reached out to help, after seeing a Facebook post from a woman whose father, a firefighter, was battling cancer, that the man was Chickering, an old friend and co-worker.
Meyer said he and Chickering met in the mid-1980s when they worked together at the old Valley Motors facility on Chesterfield Hill.
"I was shocked. I didn't know he was sick," Meyer said. "He was a good guy, a good friend."
Meyer said this was the first event he's done for a firefighter since he got involved in the Pink Heals initiative in 2013, despite the pink fire truck that serves as the organization's mascot, a show of support for people who are struggling.
Chickering's family said they appreciated all those who honored his life.
"The outpouring of love and support from everyone; fire depts, bikers, family, friends and community members was amazing and a testament to how many lives my husband touched," Deborah Chickering said in a statement to The Sentinel. "We knew him at home as a loving husband, father and grandfather but the community also knew him for his big heart and kind soul."
His children, Steven Chickering Jr. and Megan Pratt, said, "Dad was a go big or go home kind of guy, so this was a perfect tribute to the kind of man he was.”