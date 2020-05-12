CHESTERFIELD — An old farm building was heavily damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon, though no one was injured.
The Chesterfield Fire Department was called to 40 Winchester Road shortly after 1:40 p.m. for a first-alarm fire, according to Fire Chief Rick Cooper.
Cooper said the blaze broke out in a storage area that had previously been used as a milking parlor at a dairy farm.
He said no one was inside the structure at the time. Online property records list the owners as Peter and Rochelle Mitchell.
Cooper said Monday afternoon that the fire’s cause had not yet been determined but did note that the building had electric power running to it when the fire started.
The Chesterfield and Spofford Fire Departments responded and were at the scene for about an hour, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.