An apartment was damaged in a two-alarm fire Thursday at a complex in Keene.
When first responders arrived at the four-unit building at 16 Harmony Lane, flames were showing from the first floor, and smoke was coming out the front and back of the building, Keene Fire Chief Mark F. Howard said.
The building is part of Keene Housing's Forest View Apartments, according to the organization's website.
Howard estimated just over a dozen people had been inside, but all exited without injury. He said the fire was contained to the kitchen area of an apartment on the first floor and that the unit sustained enough damage that Keene Housing was arranging other accommodations tonight for the residents. The other three apartments remained habitable, he said. The fire department is investigating the cause.
The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m., and drew firefighters from several area departments, according to a tweet from Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.