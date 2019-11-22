HAMPTON — A one-alarm fire badly damaged the former Pelham Court motel at Hampton Beach Thursday, only a few weeks after a new owner bought and renamed it Ocean Paradise.
Nine people were displaced from the 10-unit motel at 91 Ashworth Ave., according to Hampton fire, the blaze reported at 8:41 a.m. None were injured and firefighters quickly put out the fire within a half hour, according to Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte.
The blaze, he said, left a “significant amount of damage” to units on the second floor.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Ayotte said the fire was first identified in unit No. 7. The person who lived there had left for work by the time the fire started, Ayotte said, leaving no known witnesses to what sparked the blaze. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from out of the building, the fire having also spread through the attic.
The owner of the motel, Sajeda Shaikh, said he could not comment on the fire Thursday morning. Chuck Rage, who sold him the motel and also owns the Pelham Resort Motel on Ocean Boulevard, said he renovated the building before the sale took place. It was also the first time in years the building has had winter rentals, as Rage ran the Pelham Court as a seasonal motel.
“All the rooms were redone. Everything was up to date,” Rage said. “Everything was in great shape, so it’s kind of sad.”
Hampton fire was assisted by departments from Seabrook, Hampton Falls, Portsmouth, Exeter, Dover, East Kingston and Amesbury, Mass. Ayotte said there is no suspicion of arson, and there was no construction work going on at the time that could have caused the blaze. He said the nine people displaced included three building owners, a maintenance worker and five other guests. All are being offered a place to stay by another motel in town, he said.
Thursday morning’s clear conditions could have been worse for firefighters, said Ayotte, whose department was keeping watch for gale winds expected later in the day. Hampton Beach fires have a history of spreading from building to building on windy nights, destroying multiple structures at once like at the 2010 A Block fire. On a windy night in April 2018, flames nearly spread from a fire at the home of a soup kitchen, melting the side paneling of neighboring buildings before being extinguished.
“Had it been a little later when the winds were coming, if they were gale winds, you could have had a different situation,” Ayotte said of Thursday’s fire.