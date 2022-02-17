The downtown building that was destroyed in a five-alarm fire in early January is set to be torn down in the coming weeks after Keene's Historic District Commission voted Wednesday to clear the way for the demolition.
The commission tasked with preserving the city's heritage and regulating alterations of structures within the historic district voted 5-0 Wednesday to grant a demolition permit for 147 Main St., which previously housed apartments and several businesses, including Cobblestone Ale House. During the more than hourlong hearing at City Hall, multiple commissioners said the decision over whether to tear down the building posed a predicament.
A change to city rules last year complicated the decision, as commissioner Russ Fleming pointed out by abstaining from the vote. While just months ago, the commission would have had purview over new construction in the historic district, which includes the bulk of downtown, that is no longer the case under the land development code that took effect Sept. 1, according to Mari Brunner, Keene's senior city planner.
The overhaul of the city's land development code, which had been in the works for several years, is meant to modernize and simplify the development process, city councilors said when they approved it last year.
Fleming criticized the code changes, which he said have effectively ended the historic district commission’s involvement with the property.
"If the city wanted to get rid of the historic district commission altogether, it should have done so," he said. "But to take away the Historic District Commission's ability to review proposed new construction within the historic district is ridiculous in my opinion."
But other commissioners said they felt their hands were tied, since an engineer hired by the city after the fire determined the building structurally unsound and a safety hazard.
“As soon as the building is deemed structurally unsound there is not really anything we can say,” commissioner Hans Porschitz said. “I feel like this is putting a gun to our head.”
Meanwhile, Mike Pappas, a Keene-based developer who purchased the property last week, said he saw the application for demolition as little more than a formality, though he expressed sympathy for the decision facing the commission.
In a report included with the demolition application, Stephen C. Tarbox, of the Keene-based SCT Engineering, wrote that the blaze that started at Cobblestone Ale House on Jan. 8, destroyed the lateral support for the two-story brick facade, rendering the building unsafe.
Nobody died or was seriously injured in the fire, but the Keene Fire Department declared the building and its contents a total loss and estimated damage to exceed $1 million.
Pappas, who said his family has owned the building directly adjacent to the fire-damaged structure for more than 80 years, promised to construct a building that takes into consideration the historic character of downtown. The developer, who owns Pappas Contracting, said he bought the property in part to have something to leave behind for his children.
He described the demolition as an opportunity for the city and outlined a rough plan for a brick building, perhaps three to four stories tall, with businesses on the first floor and apartments above.
The new building would meet modern standards, with a full sprinkler system, insulation and elevator, and might house restaurants and eateries, Pappas said. But he said he is not inclined to allow a bar.
At the hearing Wednesday, multiple commissioners noted posts in local Facebook groups in which residents reminisced about the various businesses that had occupied the existing building over the years.
Constructed in 1926 by Frank Occhipinti to house his shoe-making shop and First National Groceries, 147 Main St. accommodated various businesses over the years, according to the historical report prepared by city staff.
Throughout the 1950s, the block was occupied by The Red & White grocery store, a commercial credit shop and a doughnut shop, the report says, with the second story becoming apartments around that time.
The building also housed Handy Market, Goldberg’s Deli & Cafe and the offices of the Minuteman Press over the years. Last month’s fire began in Cobblestone Ale House and spread through the rest of the structure, displacing several residents as well as a Domino’s Pizza and Piazza, a locally owned ice cream shop.
Kathryn Harper, a Keene resident who spoke during public comment at Wednesday’s hearing, said she served on the commission that helped establish the historic district in the early 2000s and recalled childhood memories at 147 Main St.
“It’s more than just a physical building when you take something like that down; it’s also all the stories, all the history,” Harper said. “I went to St. Joseph’s school right next door, really, and that was the place we would go after school to buy candy with our allowances.”
She asked the historic district commission to consider requesting a second opinion from a structural engineer and exploring what it would cost to restore the building.
The commission did deliberate about continuing the hearing to another date, in order to allow Pappas time to look into what it would cost to maintain the structural integrity of the building.
However, the city’s code and inspection manager, John Rogers, said the structure would need to be shored up in the meantime. Rogers also noted that if the application hadn’t come before the historic district commission so quickly, he may have felt compelled to issue an emergency demolition permit due to the danger posed by the structure.
Pappas, the building owner, said even shoring up the structure could take weeks, if not months, with snow, ice and rain only continuing to damage the building until another meeting with the commission could be scheduled.
“It could fall down at any time,” he said.
Fleming suggested the commission order a single wall or corner of the building to be preserved and issue a demolition permit for the rest of the structure, but found little ground for that proposal within the commission’s rules. He later stated that even if the commission did continue the hearing to another date, the city would likely deem the structure a safety hazard and issue an emergency demolition permit in the interim.
Commissioner Catherine Workman, who is also a Ward 4 city councilor, said that while she had strong feelings about the historical significance of the building, the commission would have to trust the property owner and other city boards to preserve the character of downtown at that site. She said safety should be a priority.
Commissioner Samuel Temple agreed.
“Preserving the historical character," he said, "doesn’t always mean preserving the building."