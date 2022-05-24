We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A two-alarm fire Tuesday evening caused heavy damage to a residence on South Lincoln Street in Keene, displacing several people, according to the city's fire chief.
"Half the house is pretty well destroyed," Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said at the scene at 193 South Lincoln St.
He noted that everyone who'd been in the building had gotten out by the time first responders arrived. He added that no one was injured.
"According to the landlord, the four residents are two separate families,” Farquhar said.
The house at the corner of South Lincoln and Water streets is two stories with an attic and a basement.
The fire was called in at about 6 p.m., according to a dispatcher with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Farquhar said it was called in as a porch fire but that the direct cause was unknown as of Tuesday evening.
"We had [firefighters from] Swanzey, from Brattleboro, and we had departments from other parts of the city," he said of the responding crews.
Farquhar said it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. As the smoke dissipated around 7:30 p.m., firefighters were removing power lines from the southwest corner of the residence.
"Red Cross has been contacted, and they’re sending a representative here [to help the families]," Farquhar said.