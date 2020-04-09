Nine fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire Wednesday night at the Keene Recycling Center and Transfer Station, with no injuries reported, according to Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard.
Fire crews were on the scene for nearly four hours, starting at about 8:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown, but not deemed to be suspicious, Howard said.
The fire was contained to the trash transfer portion of the facility, according to a news release from the Keene Fire Department, causing damage to the walls and roof.
The transfer station's activity will be disrupted for at least part of the day Thursday, Mayor George Hansel said on Twitter, to allow for safety inspections and to assess the fire's damage to the building.