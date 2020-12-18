With only two weeks before the deadline to spend any remaining CARES Act money, Gov. Chris Sununu has announced the final allocations the state will make from the $1.25 billion it received from the federal government.
During a Thursday afternoon news conference, Sununu announced $23 million will be given to the University System of New Hampshire and hospitals, as well as nonprofit organizations for their employees’ unemployment benefits. The bulk of the money — $12 million — will go to nonprofits, which Sununu noted includes hospitals, with $4 million earmarked for the university system and $7 million designated specifically for hospitals.
“We’ve spent it down almost to the penny,” Sununu said. “We’ve tried to schedule this out, and I think the team at [the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery] did a great job making sure that we had emergency funds available all the way to the end of the year. And we’re taking care of some of these last-minute costs as they potentially hit the state.”
The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March, provided federal funding to help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.
A further breakdown of how the funding will be distributed was not available from the governor’s office as of Friday morning.
Sununu explained at Thursday’s news conference that nonprofits are usually responsible for paying their own unemployment costs. While he said the federal government had offered to offset some of this expense for nonprofits, the governor said the state has had to pick up whatever wasn’t covered by Washington.
The $7 million specifically for hospitals will go to those hardest hit by the pandemic, Sununu said, and will be used to keep the hospitals financially stable as many have again suspended elective procedures — which are among the most lucrative parts of their business — to ensure beds remain available. Hospitals also did this in the early days of the pandemic to maximize their capacity for treating COVID-19 patients.
Monadnock Community Hospital spokeswoman Laura Gingras said the Peterborough hospital is “offering our full range of elective surgeries, procedures, and appointments.” Cheshire Medical Center also continues to offer elective procedures, according to spokesman Matthew Barone.
For the university system, which includes Keene State College, Sununu said the $4 million dollars will be used to offset the cost of testing for the novel coronavirus.
“The university system has done a tremendous job increasing our testing capacity for the state, doing literally thousands of tests a day sometimes for the state, for their students and now assisting the state ... with some of our additional capacity needs,” Sununu said.
The governor also noted that though it’s not certain, talk of congressional approval for a new relief package is looking hopeful. He said that while he isn’t confident the package will contain relief for states and local communities, he said it sounds like much of the focus will be on helping small businesses, the unemployed and also continuing the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
According to The Washington Post, all of these seem to be likely components of any stimulus package, which legislators hope to pass alongside a spending bill that must be signed into law by Friday night to avoid a government shutdown. The Post also notes that funding for state and local governments has been a sticking point during negotiations.
However, if the relief package does omit funding for states and municipalities, Sununu said, New Hampshire is still in good financial condition.
“If Congress does do nothing, we’ll be OK,” he said. “Our economy is very strong, we have general funds that we can tap into to make sure [the] vaccine continues to be distributed, to make sure that we’re still buying the PPE that we need for the state, [and] we’re going to have testing capability.”