The filing period for Keene’s municipal election in November kicks off Wednesday at 8 a.m.
On the ballot are mayor, 11 City Council seats, and elections officials in each of Keene’s wards. All of these posts are for two-year terms, with the exception of most of the ward-specific council seats that are up for grabs. The council’s 10 ward seats each come with four-year terms, and one in each of Keene’s five wards is up this year for election due to a term expiration.
A sixth ward seat — in ward 4 — will be on the ballot as a two-year position, after then-Ward 4 Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice stepped down in June midway through her term.
In addition to the ward councilors, all five at-large council seats will be on the ballot, as will a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen from each ward.
Those interested in running can do so either by filing a declaration of candidacy form or submitting a petition at the clerk’s office at City Hall. Declaration of candidacy forms must be submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
Those filing by petition have until Friday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. and don’t need to pay a fee but must instead collect 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city they aim to represent. The necessary petition paperwork is available at the clerk’s office.
If all of this feels vaguely familiar this summer, you’re not imagining it. Several candidates recently ran to fill two vacant City Council seats until the end of the calendar year: Rice’s in ward 4 and the at-large seat formerly held by Bartlomiej K. “Bart” Sapeta.
On Aug. 1, Keene city councilors elected Robert J. O’Connor and Kate Bosley, respectively, for those interim posts.
Keene’s municipal primary is scheduled for Oct. 8, with the general election on Nov. 5. Additional information is available at the city clerk’s office at https://ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or by contacting City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us. The clerk’s office can be reached at 352-0133.