The filing period for the state primary election kicks off Wednesday and extends through June 12.
Those filing either as Democratic or Republican candidates for the Sept. 8 primaries must submit a declaration of candidacy and a statement of financial interests. They must also pay an administrative fee or submit a certain number of primary petitions, each signed by a voter.
Via the Secretary of State’s Office, people can file for governor or U.S. senator by paying $100 or submitting 200 primary petitions; U.S. House of Representatives, $50 or 100 primary petitions; Executive Council, $25 or 50 primary petitions; N.H. Senate, $10 or 20 primary petitions; or county officer, $10 or 50 primary petitions.
People can file, via their town or city clerk’s office, for state representative, $2 or five primary petitions; and to be a delegate to the Republican State Convention, with no fee and no primary petitions required.
Information about New Hampshire’s voting districts can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, along with forms, as well as instructions about how to appear on the general ballot by filing a declaration of intent.
Forms downloaded and then sent to the Secretary of State’s Office by mail should be addressed to the Secretary of State’s Office, 107 North Main St., State House Room 204, Concord, NH 03301. They must be received no later than June 12.
People can also file in person, though they must call ahead to arrange that because the building is closed.
Questions can be directed to the Secretary of State’s Office at elections@sos.nh.gov or 271-3242.
