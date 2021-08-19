The filing period for Keene’s 2021 municipal elections kicked off Wednesday and will continue through early September.
Candidates for office can file at the city clerk’s office until Sept. 7, or Sept. 10 for those filing by petition. A separate filing period to fill a vacant Ward 3 city council seat will begin Aug. 31 and run through Sept. 13.
Each of Keene’s five wards has two councilors, while five councilors serve the city at large, for a total of 15 council positions. In this year’s elections, one council spot will be up for grabs from each of the city’s wards — all for four-year terms — along with all five of the at-large seats, which carry two-year terms.
In addition, the mayor’s position — also a two-year term — will be on the ballot, along with several other elections-official positions in each ward: one ward moderator, one ward clerk, one supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen.
Those interested in running for the vacant Ward 3 council seat will be asked to file during the week-long timeframe where both filing periods overlap, Mayor George Hansel said last month. The council will hold an election to appoint someone to fill the vacant council seat during its Sept. 16 meeting, but whoever is selected will have to win in the general election if they want to hold on to the position.
Keene’s municipal primary election will be held Oct. 5, and the general election will be Nov. 2.