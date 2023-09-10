Keene's municipal election is now in full swing after the filing period to declare by petition ended Friday.
Voters can expect a handful of contested races on the ballot in November for council seats and the office of mayor.
After stating last month that she would not seek reelection due to the significant time commitment required of her station, Councilor At-Large Bettina Chadbourne told The Sentinel that she had a change of heart, motivated by constituents and fellow councilors telling her to enter the race. Chadbourne, a councilor for 12 years, filed for candidacy by petition on Friday.
"A lot of councilors and my constituents reached out and they really wanted to see me run again and be on the council … I have the experience and so I said, 'OK,' " she said. "If the community really feels like it needs me there, then I want to be there."
The council is made up of two members representing each of Keene’s five wards and an additional five at-large councilors who represent the whole city. Each of the 15 members is assigned to one of three council committees to discuss and consider proposals and make recommendations to the full council.
All five at-large seats are up for grabs as well as one from each ward.
Chadbourne joins incumbents Kate Bosley, Randy Filiault and Michael Remy who are all seeking another two-year term. Ashok Bahl, Cora Angela Elliot, Edward Haas Jr. and Terry Clark have also entered the race.
Several ward councilors are also seeking reelection for four-year terms. Councilor Raleigh Ormerod is running unopposed for Ward 1. In Ward 2, Councilor Robert Williams faces Howard "Howie" Bagley. The race for Ward 3 councilor has drawn a four-way contest. Incumbent Bryan Lake hopes to retain his seat against Steven Ringland, Michael Winograd and John Schmitt.
Laura Tobin is running unopposed to fill the empty Ward 4 seat, left vacant after former City Councilor Gladys Johnsen resigned on Aug. 17 to live with family in Ohio.
Ward 5 Councilor Thomas Powers 3rd will face Thomas Plenda on the ballot.
Overseeing the City Council and serving as the figurehead of Keene will be whoever is elected to fill the seat of Mayor George Hansel, who announced in May that he would not seek a third term.
Former state senator Jay Kahn and Bradford Hutchinson are the two candidates who have emerged as Hansel's successor, vying for a two-year term of office.
In an interview Saturday, Kahn said he's looking forward to the next phase of his campaign, which consists of broadening his contact with Keene voters through volunteer efforts.
"Let’s get people involved in the election, it will benefit us all," he said. It's good to have people engaged in the municipal election process."
If elected to office, Kahn said his priorities can be boiled down to five things: public safety, workforce development, housing, infrastructure and community engagement.
Hutchinson wrote in an email to The Sentinel on Sept. 5 that he believes he's best positioned to take on the role and simultaneously save Keene from what he calls "The Wrath of Kahn."
In response, Kahn, who represented District 10 in the N.H. Senate from 2016-2022, said the experience and connections he gained in that role make him well-suited for Keene mayor.
"The added value that I bring to the mayor’s role are the relationships I've formed locally and throughout the state in over 35 years of involvement at Keene State College, community organizations and in state government. I hope to leverage those relationships with Keene."
Hutchinson, who told The Sentinel in 2017 that he worked with the Office of Special Disability, Rehabilitation Services under The White House Military Office, said he hopes to see term limits implemented for positions in city government, if elected.
"A person can be elected to an office. They can be re-elected once, but [should] not [be] re-re-elected," he wrote. "This approach to the thorny issue of term limits will appeal to the widest range of voters."
The responsibilities of the mayor include appointing all members of the city council’s standing committees. Per the Keene charter, mayors are expected to preside at all city council meetings but do not have the power to vote at them, except to break a tie.
More information on the Nov. 7 election is available at keenenh.gov/city-clerk/elections-voting. The primary is scheduled for Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.