A retiring county commissioner and a Keene city councilor are facing off in the Democratic primary for Cheshire County treasurer next month.
Charles F. “Chuck” Weed of Keene, who chairs the three-member Cheshire County Board of Commissioners, is hoping to make the switch from that job to treasurer. Meanwhile, Randy Filiault is seeking to take on the position in addition to his role as city councilor, where he represents Keene at large.
By law, the treasurer is responsible for managing the county’s money, deciding what banks to keep it in and how to invest it. The treasurer also borrows money in the bond market when the county decides to finance something through debt, according to Terry Clark, the current county treasurer.
“Although it doesn’t seem like it’s very important, you’re really talking about a lot of money, and you’re really talking about some decisions that are pretty nuanced,” said Clark, who is running for Weed’s seat on the commission this year.
Clark said he works closely with Finance Director Sheryl Trombly, who runs the day-to-day financial operations but lacks the authority under state law to take certain actions. That’s where the treasurer comes in.
The treasurer does not actually decide how the county spends its money; setting budgets and other policy decisions are up to the Board of Commissioners, which is the county’s executive body, and the Cheshire County Delegation, a legislative body made up of the county’s two dozen state representatives.
Clark said a background in finance is helpful for the treasurer’s job.
Treasurers are elected every two years.
Filiault, 64, works in sales and marketing at Monadnock Ford and has served more than 20 years on the City Council across two separate stints. He said local voters know him and can trust him.
“I’ve got two decades of voting on the City Council, and I’ve got a record that speaks for itself,” he said.
He said he headed the City Council’s finance committee for several years, giving him relevant experience. He also previously owned the Railroad Tavern in Keene. He pledged to bring “common sense” to the treasurer role.
“I’m dedicated, I feel I’m responsible, I’m moderate — I’m certainly not far left or far right,” he said.
Weed, 77, a retired Keene State College political science professor and former state representative, was first elected commissioner in 2014. He said he has been interested in the county’s finance policy and would continue working to optimize interest.
Weed currently serves as president of the N.H. Association of Counties, and said becoming treasurer would allow him to continue in the association as immediate past president.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being a commissioner, I think that the county staff is terrific, I have some background now in what’s important for the county,” he said. “And I think we’ve done our best to keep the taxpayer obligations down as low as possible, which I would continue as treasurer, if I had any input,” though he noted that’s mostly up to the commissioners.
The primaries are Sept. 8. Joseph H. Cartwright of Alstead, a former county commissioner, is the only declared candidate in the Republican primary for county treasurer.
The general election is Nov. 3.