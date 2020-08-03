Five people in Cheshire County tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 35 new cases reported by the state on Saturday. Twenty-one additional cases in the state were reported by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday.
The agency also announced two additional deaths this weekend: a man and a woman, both age 60 or older from Hillsborough County.
The total of known coronavirus cases in New Hampshire now stands at 6,634, with 397 active infections. Three hospitalizations were also announced, with about 10 percent of the total cases requiring hospital stays.
Besides Cheshire County, other new cases this weekend were reported in Belknap, Rockingham, Hillsborough, Strafford, Carroll, Merrimack, Belknap and Sullivan counties. Six of the new cases are people under age 18.
Cheshire County now has a total of 11 active COVID-19 infections. Keene has six active infections, while the towns of Jaffrey, Marlborough, Walpole and Winchester have between one and four cases (the state does not release the exact number of active cases in a community unless there are more than four).
Also in the Monadnock Region, Charlestown, Greenfield and Peterborough have between one and four cases, according to state statistics.
Hillsborough County, outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua, has 66 active cases, and Sullivan County has five. Hillsborough and Rockingham counties countinue to be the state’s hotspots for the virus.