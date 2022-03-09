SWANZEY — Five years in a row, the town has proposed a new fire station — and now, five years in a row, that proposal has died at the polls.
While the project received a simple majority, 491-381, on Tuesday, it failed to meet the three-fifths supermajority required for approval.
The proposal called for raising a total of $3,575,000, with $200,000 to come from taxation, $575,000 to be used from the undesignated funds balance and other grants, and $2,800,000 to be raised from bonds.
“It’s really frustrating,” Fire Chief Bill Gould said Wednesday morning.
“I really feel bad for the future of the department,” he said. “I feel bad for the people that put so much time and effort into what they do — they really deserve a new facility.”
The station in Swanzey Center is one of three in town. It’s not clear what’s next for the proposed fire station, Gould said Wednesday morning.
Town officials have said the fire station — which was planned to be built at 321 Old Homestead Highway — is a necessary replacement for the station that is currently under town hall and dates to the 1960s.
The new site would provide enough space for training, give first responders a designated space to decontaminate gear, and would be large enough to comfortably fit modern fire trucks — all features the current station in Swanzey Center lacks, Gould has said.
All other articles were approved Tuesday, as residents cast their ballots in the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School gymnasium.
Clearing the required 523-349 supermajority, voters approved, 630-242, raising $1.3 million for repairs to Upper Wilson Pond Dam, with $860,000 to come from a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant and $440,000 from bonds.
Voters similarly approved raising $1.1 million to stabilize Webber Road, with $725,000 to come from a FEMA grant, $163,750 from an American Rescue Plan Act grant, and $211,250 from serial bonds. This article won a required supermajority, 650-221.
A $6,916,315 operating budget also got the go-ahead — up 3 percent from the budget voters approved last year — as did articles for allocating money to capital reserve accounts and expendable trust funds. Those include one that calls for approximately $600,000 to be raised through taxes to go to several funds dedicated to highway and cemetery equipment and making improvements to the town’s infrastructure.
A community power program got the greenlight, as did a series of amendments to zoning ordinances.
In this year’s sole contested race, incumbent Bruce Tatro won re-election as town moderator, besting Timothy Carrier, 485-287.
To see all amendments to zoning ordinances and the results of uncontested races, visit sentinelsource.com.