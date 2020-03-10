A fifth New Hampshire resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to a news release Tuesday from the state health department.
The man is a resident of Rockingham County and is at home in self-isolation, the release states. Other household member are quarantined as well.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has determined the man remained home while ill, except to seek health care. Anyone who may have been in contact with him will be notified, the release states.
He is believed to have contracted the disease after being in close contact with a Massachusetts resident who has COVID-19, according to the release.
This is the second positive case in Rockingham County, with confirmation for both cases still needed from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One case from Grafton County, announced Saturday, is also still awaiting confirmation. Two other Grafton County cases have been confirmed by the federal agency.
All of the New Hampshire cases have been contracted through travel or contact with an infected person, and all five men are being self-quarantined.
Health officials are not recommending the widespread cancellation of community events, such as this week’s town meetings. They emphasized that people who are feeling ill with a fever or mild flu-like symptoms should stay at home. They also stressed the importance of practicing prevention measures such as:
* Washing your hands frequently
* Avoiding close contact — being within 6 feet — of someone who’s sick
* Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
* Covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough
Coronavirus — and all respiratory illnesses — are spread from person to person through droplets such as those expelled when sneezing or coughing.