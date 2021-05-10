ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Fifteen firearms were reported stolen Friday from a Rockingham residence, according to Vermont State Police.
The guns — of various models and calibers — are believed to have been taken from the Lower Bartonsville Road home that day, State Police announced in a news release Saturday afternoon.
It is unknown when, exactly, the incident at the home of Richard Shaw, 78, occurred, according to the release. Troopers responding to the reported burglary Friday found no sign of forced entry, the release stated.
Trooper Max Fabian could not be reached Monday for additional details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police’s Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).