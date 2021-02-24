ROXBURY — Roxbury voters will head to the polls as usual to elect officers on town meeting day, March 9. But amid the pandemic, the traditional sit-down session has been postponed until April.
Here’s a look at Roxbury’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $68,100, down $1,498, or 2.2 percent, from the $69,598 budget voters approved last year
Hot topics: Whether to raise $392,807 for the installation of a fiber-optic network serving residential and business locations. A majority of the sum — $300,000 — would be paid for through a bond, while the remainder would be covered by Consolidated Communications. Payments from Consolidated customers, rather than tax dollars, would pay back the bond, according to selectboard member Nelson Hayden.
Other warrant articles include:
Appropriating $149,000 for summer and winter road maintenance
Appropriating $50,000 to be added to the town’s roads capital reserve fund
Appropriating $46,900 for the salaries and expenses of the police department, including for summer patrols at Otter Brook Park and Surry Mountain Dam. Incoming revenues from summer patrols paid for by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, totaling $34,040, would go toward the article, with the remainder to be raised through taxation.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roxbury Meeting House
Town meeting: Tuesday, April 6, starting at 6 p.m. in the town hall parking lot.