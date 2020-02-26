As New Hampshire was revving up for its first-in-the-nation presidential primary, ballots for local elections throughout the region were taking shape. Here’s a sampling of the races area residents will see at the polls on Tuesday, March 10:
Harrisville
Harrisville residents will see a single race on this year’s ballot, between incumbent Jay Jacobs and Richard Jackson for a three-year term on the select board.
Running unopposed are incumbents Bryan Kingsbury for a two-year term as moderator; Cathy Lovas for a three-year term as town clerk; Anne Havill for a one-year term as treasurer; Wayne Derosia for a one-year term as fire chief; Julie Lord for a three-year term on the board of cemetery trustees; Beth Healy for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist; Anne Havill for a four-year term as a supervisor of the checklist; and Ranae O’Neil for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds.
Richmond
This year’s ballot in Richmond features no contested races. Running without opposition are incumbent William R. Daniels for a three-year term on the board of selectmen; Dixie Gurian for a three-year term as a library trustee; incumbent Walden Whitham for a two-year term as moderator; incumbent Jerald A. Merrifield for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee; incumbent Lloyd Condon for a three-year term on the planning board; incumbent Pamela J. Bielunis for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist; incumbent Alison VanBrocklin for a four-year term as a supervisor of the checklist; incumbent Pamela R. Goodell for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds. No one filed for a second three-year term on the planning board.
Marlborough
There are no hot races on Marlborough’s ballot this year — or any races at all. Running solo are incumbent Jane Pitt for a three-year term on the board of selectmen; incumbent Earl D. Nelson for a one-year term on the board of selectmen; Jake Iselin for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee; Merri J. Rayno for a three-year term as a library trustee; incumbent Jeff Miller for a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds; incumbent John A. Manning for a three-year fire ward term; incumbent Jeff Miller for a three-year term as an advisory budget committee member; incumbent Glenn Parker for a one-year term as an advisory budget committee member; incumbent Lizabeth McLaughlin for a four-year term as a supervisor of the checklist; incumbent Robert Leahy for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist; Robert E. Harris for a two-year term as moderator; and incumbent Ellen Orkins for a three-year term as town clerk/tax collector.