20221109-LOC-ELECTIONDAY-16

N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, introduces himself to Bob McKelvey of Swanzey while campaigning outside the Keene Recreation Center on Tuesday afternoon. Fenton defeated Sly Karasinski, a Republican who lives in Swanzey, in the race for N.H. Senate District 10. 

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Donovan Fenton of Keene is in line for a promotion from being one of 400 lawmakers in the state House of Representatives to being one of 24 members of the N.H. Senate.

Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.