At least 297 people have died this year from drug overdoses in New Hampshire, the state medical examiner’s office reported Friday.
This figure represents only those deaths confirmed to have been from drugs. It does not include another 54 deaths for which a determination of cause is pending toxicology results. The 2020 data are current as of Nov. 16.
About 76 percent of this year’s confirmed drug deaths involved fentanyl — a synthetic opioid pain reliever — split nearly evenly between cases where only fentanyl was used (108) and those in which fentanyl was used with at least one other drug (119). Another 27 deaths were due to other opioids or unknown opioids, and 43 were due to other drugs.
So far this year, cocaine and methamphetamine have been identified in 47 and 42 deaths, respectively. At least one opioid was used in 85 percent of the deaths involving cocaine (40), and in 71 percent of the deaths involving meth (30).
New Hampshire’s fatal overdoses began to skyrocket earlier this decade as part of a national opioid crisis, hitting their peak with the 490 confirmed for 2017. Last year was the second, consecutively, to see a decrease, with 415.