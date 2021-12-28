The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to extend the period for a disaster declaration for storms in Cheshire and Sullivan counties to include the first two days of August, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
Such declarations clear the way for federal coverage of 75 percent of costs incurred by state and local government and non-profits as the result of the disaster.
Heavy rains led to flooding that severely damaged roads and bridges throughout the Monadnock Region.
More than $3.2 million in costs have been identified, but that is only a preliminary figure that could go much higher, said Jennifer Harper, director of N.H. Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
“The state continues to work with its local and federal partners to make sure the affected communities and agencies get access to funding,” Harper said in a statement.
FEMA had earlier set the disaster period as July 29-31, but the state stressed that there was a second round of flooding caused by additional rainfall Aug. 1-2.
“NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management fought hard to reverse the initial decision,” Sununu said. “I am glad FEMA recognized the need for assisting with the costs related to the extensive damage caused on August 1 and 2, which primarily included damage affecting the State’s Department of Transportation and Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.”
A previous disaster declaration was issued for Cheshire County flooding July 17-19, which resulted in more than $2.3 million in FEMA-verified damages.
Southwestern New Hampshire received 10 inches of rain, or double the normal amount, in July before a deluge at the end of the month caused regional flooding, the state said in a report FEMA.
Rainfall totals for the month were 19.17 inches in Jaffrey and 16.93 inches in Keene.
“The recurrence interval for rainfall of this magnitude in these areas in the month of July is approximately 200-500 years, or a 0.5-0.2% chance respectively of that event occurring in any given year,” the report stated.
“At the peak of the incident, flash flooding and riverine flooding occurred that prompted numerous local Emergency Operations Centers to open, washed out roads and other infrastructure in 35 communities across the State."
While the flooding was costly for governmental agencies, there wasn’t enough private damage to reach the threshold for a request for assistance to individuals, Harper said.
According to Homeland Security, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Richmond, Troy and Winchester applied for funds from only the first disaster declaration.
In response to the storm at the end of July, Walpole, Acworth, Charlestown, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster, Newport, Sunapee, Unity and Washington applied for funds, FEMA said. Alstead, Fitzwilliam, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Roxbury, and Swanzey submitted applications for both disasters.
Harper said disaster declarations stay open for many months to allow adequate time for a full assessment of damages. Storm-related costs that occurred August 1-2 will be subject to federal coverage now that the disaster declaration has been extended.