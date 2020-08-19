For Dan Feltes, clean energy has been a priority for a long time.
During a pair of campaign stops in Cheshire County on Tuesday, the N.H. Senate majority leader and Democratic gubernatorial candidate visited the sites of local clean energy success stories. His first stop was the solar array on the roof of the Marlboro Street building that houses the Keene police and public works departments and Keene Ice. Prior to that, he visited Ashuelot River Hydro, Inc. in Marlborough.
Feltes, of Concord, has sponsored a number of energy bills during his three terms in the Senate, particularly as concerns surrounding climate change have continued to grow. He also said that championing clean-energy projects will play a role in helping to pull the New Hampshire economy from the financial downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I appreciate the leadership in the city of Keene in advancing a clean-energy economy,” Feltes, 41, said during his stop on Marlboro Street. “That’s good for everybody, and those new jobs in clean energy, and unlocking that opportunity, is a part of how we get out of COVID-19.”
The Keene City Council has adopted a goal of transitioning the city and its citizens entirely to renewable electric energy by the year 2030. Renewable power projects are a part of that plan, along with initiatives such as a community power program, which would allow the city to purchase and distribute electricity to Keene residents.
Feltes is one of two Democrats running for governor in the Sept. 8 primary election. The other is Andru Volinsky of Concord, who currently represents the second district on the N.H. Executive Council. Three Republicans are also running: incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu of Newfields, Karen Testerman of Franklin and Nobody, a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name.
Two people have filed declarations of intent in the governor’s race: Bill Fortune of Lee and Darryl W. Perry of Manchester.
In Keene Tuesday, Feltes heard from city personnel about the 2,000-panel solar array that tops the Marlboro Street facility. According to Duncan Watson, assistant director of public works, the array collects enough solar energy during the warm months to cover the building’s energy needs during the months with less sunshine.
Watson added that the success of this project has the city considering a second project at its wastewater-treatment facility at the Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey. The project is still in the planning phase, he noted.
Prior to his stop in Keene, Feltes also visited the Ashuelot River Hydro station and dam. The small plant in Marlborough provided power to all of Cheshire County back in the 1920s, according to Ashuelot River Hydro President Bob King, and still provides power to some parts of the area today.
King, who was also present when Feltes stopped by the Keene solar array, said he’s confident that, if elected governor, Feltes would support measures that would make generating clean energy more cost efficient, thereby lending more appeal to renewable energy projects. Clean-energy pricing represents a significant hurdle, according to King, who said raising the state’s net-metering capacity would help to address that issue.
“Pricing is what makes it so hard,” he said. “I’ve been developing renewables for 30 years, and as much as it’s driven by ideology and the climate crisis, the bottom line is, can you get paid enough for that energy to make it cost effective? And without legislation like net metering and the [renewable portfolio standard], you can’t.”
A renewable portfolio standard is a type of regulation that requires an increase in the amount of power generated by renewable sources such as solar, wind or water.
King helped write Feltes’ energy plan, “Green Jobs, Green Future.” The plan has three major priorities: implementing clean power projects at the local level, pushing developers to think about clean energy when constructing new buildings or during renovations, and pursuing clean transportation options.
Feltes said the plan draws from clean-energy bills he’s worked on over the years. Most of them have been vetoed by Sununu, he noted, including recent legislation that would have raised the net-metering capacity — the amount of extra energy that can be produced and sold back to the grid — from one megawatt to five. Getting behind renewable-energy initiatives has a positive impact not only on the environment, but on the economy as well, Feltes said.
“These are good jobs, good local projects that combat the climate crisis and reduce rates for everybody,” he said.