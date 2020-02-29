Members of the public are invited to attend an event in support of gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Dan Feltes Sunday in Keene.
The event is scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the home of JoAnn and Bill Fenton at 16 Bradford Road. The event will be hosted by the Fentons, former N.H. Sen. Molly Kelly of Harrisville and her husband, Arthur Luptowski, and Judy and Jim Putnam.
Formerly a legal aid attorney, Feltes is the N.H. Senate majority leader and represents Concord, Henniker, Hopkinton and Warner in Senate District 15. He is vying with fellow Concord Democrat Andru Volinksy, an executive councilor who represents Keene and many other area communities in council District 2, for their party’s gubernatorial nomination.
Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, is running for a third term in Concord’s corner office.
A flier for Sunday’s event notes different levels of funds people can contribute to the Feltes campaign, but says this isn’t necessary for attendance.
People can RSVP to Cayla Eck at Cayla@DanFeltes.com or 903-9153.