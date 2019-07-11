N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord has become the latest Democrat to announce he’s seriously considering a run for governor in 2020.
“Our campaign would be about standing up for everyday Granite Staters, all across our state, by building an economy that works for everyone,” Feltes said in a blog post on the website Medium.”This economy should work for you whether you’re a public school teacher, or you own your family’s ski resort, or you’re a small business owner struggling with property taxes.”
Feltes said he and his wife, Erin, will make a decision on his candidacy at the end of summer.
“In the meantime, we will continue to listen and learn from people across New Hampshire about how to move our state forward for our children, our families, and our communities,” he said in the post. “If we hear from Granite Staters and believe that the best way we can continue to serve the public is in the office of Governor, then we’ll take that leap with you by our side.”
Feltes’ announcement comes about 10 days after fellow Concord Democrat N.H. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky announced he’d formed a steering committee for a potential gubernatorial campaign.
Molly Kelly of Harrisville, a former state senator who was unable to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu when she was the Democratic nominee in 2018, told The Sentinel in May that she’s considering running again. That same month, Steve Marchand, a Democrat who previously served as mayor of Portsmouth, said he’s mulling a third bid for the office. Meanwhile, in May, Sununu — a Republican from Newfields — said he plans to seek a third, two-year term.
In N.H. Senate District 15, Feltes represents Concord, Henniker, Hopkinton and Warner. A former legal aid lawyer with N.H. Legal Assistance, Feltes is in his third term in the Senate, after first being elected in 2014.