N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes has picked up the endorsement of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Council 93 and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35 in his bid for governor, the Feltes campaign announced.
Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of the work AFSCME members do, Council 93 Executive Director Mark Bernard said in a statement that “Senator Feltes has always recognized their important contributions and has consistently demonstrated his respect and appreciation for front-line public employees through his many years of work in the senate.
“When it comes to securing adequate funding for essential public services and supporting organized labor, Dan delivers more than just a vote,” Bernard said. “He leads the fight.”
AFSCME Council 93 represents more than 45,000 employees in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts, according to its website. The IUPAT District Council 35 has about 4,000 members in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island, its website states.
“With Dan as Governor, working families will once again have someone who looks out for them in the corner office,” District Council 35 Business Manager Jeff Sullivan said in a statement.
Feltes, D-Concord, is vying with Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, also D-Concord, for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. The state primary is Sept. 8.
Previous endorsements picked up by Feltes in this campaign include the New England Laborers 668 and 976, the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 131, Carpenters Union Local 352, IBEW 490 and 2320 and Operating Engineers Local 4.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican running for his third term, is being challenged by two people from within his party: Nobody (a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name) and Karen Testerman of Franklin.
Darryl W. Perry of Manchester and Bill Fortune of Lee have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as third-party candidates.