Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes received three endorsements from Senate colleagues Monday, according to a news release from his campaign.
Feltes, the state Senate majority leader from Concord, declared his candidacy to challenge Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last week.
Two of those endorsing Feltes are state Sens. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, and Martha Hennessy, D-Hanover.
Along with many other communities, Levesque’s district (Senate District 12) includes Rindge, while Hennessy’s (Senate District 5) includes Charlestown.
State Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, also endorsed Feltes Monday, according to the release.