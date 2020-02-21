CONCORD — N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, has picked up the endorsement of the chairwoman of the House Progressive Caucus in his bid for governor, the Feltes campaign announced Thursday.
Like Feltes, N.H. Rep. Kristina Schultz is a Concord Democrat. She represents the capital city’s Ward 9 in Merrimack House District 18.
In a news release from the Feltes campaign, Schultz touted his “demonstrated ability to deliver results” for working people across New Hampshire.
“We need a governor who has the proven ability to get things done, who understands the importance of affordable health care and a livable minimum wage, and who will work across the aisle to find creative solutions to the issues our communities are facing,” she said. “Dan has a progressive vision for a government that works for everyone, not just those on top.”
Feltes is vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination with N.H. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, also a Concord Democrat, who represents Keene and many other Monadnock Region communities as part of the council’s District 2.
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, is seeking to hold onto his seat for a third term.