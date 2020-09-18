The Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC has endorsed N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord for governor, the PAC announced in a news release Thursday.
“Sen. Dan Feltes understands how much is at stake for reproductive rights in the Granite State and, both as a Senator and a candidate for Governor, has consistently fought to protect Granite Staters from attacks on these rights and advocated to expand access to the spectrum of reproductive and sexual health care services Planned Parenthood patients rely on,” Skip Small, the PAC’s advisory board chair, said in a prepared statement. “That’s why the Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC is proud to endorse Sen. Dan Feltes for New Hampshire Governor.”
After winning the Democratic gubernatorial nomination last week over Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, Feltes will challenge incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, in the Nov. 3 general election. Darryl W. Perry, a Manchester Libertarian, is also on the ballot, having qualified to run as a third-party candidate.