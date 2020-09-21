N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes is the National Education Association of New Hampshire’s pick for governor, the Feltes campaign announced.
The union has more than 17,000 members, according to its website.
“We are proudly recommending Senator Feltes to our members because he has long been a champion of education and educators and he helped secure the greatest education funding in state history,” NEA-NH President Megan Tuttle said in a prepared statement, referencing funding in the 2020-21 state budget. She also criticized Gov. Chris Sununu for what she describes as a lack of guidance and support for schools amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Feltes, a Concord Democrat, will face Sununu, a Newfields Republican, in the Nov. 3 general election. Darryl W. Perry, a Manchester Libertarian who qualified as a third-party candidate, is also on the ballot.