Roughly two months after saying he was strongly considering a 2020 run for governor, N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, announced his candidacy in a web video Tuesday.
Feltes is the first in his party to officially declare a bid, The Associated Press reported. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, announced in July that he'd formed an exploratory committee, and former state senator Molly Kelly of Harrisville and former Portsmouth mayor Steve Marchand, also Democrats, have previously said they're weighing runs of their own. Kelly was the Democrats' nominee in 2018.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of Newfields said in May that he'll seek a third term.
Feltes, who formerly worked as a legal aid attorney for New Hampshire Legal Assistance, is in his third term in the N.H. Senate, where he represents Concord, Henniker, Hopkinton and Warner in District 15.
His campaign announcement can be viewed on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2lZsqPt.
In a news release Tuesday, Feltes referenced his father's work in a furniture factory and his mother taking on multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet, and spoke of the challenge working families face with expenses such as property taxes, prescription drug costs and electric rates.
"Right now we have a Governor who doesn't get what ordinary folks are going through — property taxes on everyday folks are going up, while taxes on large corporations are going down," Feltes said in the release. "That's not fair. And we're going to change that."