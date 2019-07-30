U.S. Sen. Ed Markey fired up the troops at the Keene field office of Democratic presidential candidate and fellow Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren Sunday.
Markey’s afternoon cameo was part of a weekend of canvassing for the Warren campaign, and he addressed more than 50 people at the Warren office on Central Square.
“There’s a part of Elizabeth that you can all imagine on the stage with Donald Trump next October: She’s not backing away; he’ll be backing away from fact after fact after fact,” Markey told Warren staff and volunteers.
The Bay State’s junior senator, Markey served as a congressman for parts of Boston and its suburbs from 1976 until winning a special election to fill John Kerry’s senate seat in 2013 when President Barack Obama appointed Kerry secretary of state.
Warren is the first candidate in the sprawling 2020 field of Democrats to open an office in Keene.
That fact was not lost on state Rep. Craig Thompson, D-Harrisville, who introduced Markey Sunday afternoon and has endorsed Warren.
“It is a huge and smart decision, and it shows, because as far as I can tell — from my brief interactions with all the other campaigns — this is the single best organized campaign on the ground in New Hampshire,” Thompson, who covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury in Cheshire House District 14, said in an interview afterward.
Markey also praised the July enthusiasm of the younger staff, who sometimes identify as “Liz Stans” — an unofficial nickname adopted by Warren supporters that plays off the “Stan” notion of dedicated fandom inspired by the eponymous Eminem song.
“We thank you for being out here early,” Markey said. “Donald Trump deserves early.”
Markey kept drawing applause and laughter during his remarks, urging the team to keep their energy up alongside Warren.
New Hampshire, Markey said, will be the key to Warren securing the Democratic nomination and hopefully defeating Trump.
“If we do this right, we’ll have a victory here, and then we’re on: We’re on to the finals, on to battling Donald Trump,” Markey said. “And it won’t be easy. We all know this.”
Warren supporters in the room sported a variety of navy blue and teal merchandise, including T-shirts that read “the best president money can’t buy” and “Warren has a plan for that,” referring to the candidate’s penchant for dropping lengthy policy proposals on a near-weekly basis.
“It’s almost become a bit of a punchline,” Thompson said, “but she has a plan for it.”