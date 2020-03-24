Scam

CONCORD — The federal prosecutor for New Hampshire is asking the public to report any suspected fraud related to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a news release Monday, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray said Attorney General William Barr has told federal prosecutors to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of such schemes.

“During this national emergency, a small number of cruel and self-serving individuals are seeking to profit from the public’s fear of COVID-19,” Murray said in a news release, referring to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Examples of fraud, according to the release, can include:

Selling fake cures for COVID-19 online;

Fraudulent emails that pretend to be from the World Health Organization or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;

Malicious websites and apps that claim to have information about coronavirus, then lock visitors’ devices until they pay up;

Solicitations for money for fake charities;

Medical providers using patient information shared for COVID-19 testing to fraudulently bill for other procedures.

Anyone wishing to report fraud can do so by contacting the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov, or via the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, www.IC3.gov

