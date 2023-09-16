After four years at Keene State College, students who take out federal loans owe on average about $25,000, according to statistics kept by the school.
That financial obligation took on more immediacy for people locally and across the country on June 30 when the U.S. Supreme Court killed President Joe Biden’s program to cancel or reduce repayment requirements for such loans.
Affected borrowers are required to start making repayments next month.
Cathy Mullins, Keene State’s director of financial aid and scholarships, said in an interview Thursday that Biden’s program would have helped many.
“It would have been a wonderful opportunity for borrowers across the country,” she said. “I’m not going to say I wasn’t disappointed.”
But she also noted that the program wouldn’t have helped those who were yet to incur debt.
“The forgiveness that Biden was suggesting made me happy on one side because I know personally people who would have benefitted, but we also have incoming freshmen and I wondered, ‘How can we help them in the future?’ ”
She encourages those with federal student loan debt to look into options that can make repayment easier.
Following the court’s decision, the White House came up with a new plan called SAVE, or Saving on a Valuable Education, which calculates payments based on a borrower’s income and family size.
“This can help people with a large debt,” Mullins said. “It allows them to pay back the loan, but in a way that they still have money for rent, food and savings.”
She encouraged people to go to studentaid.gov to learn more.
Mullins said most students take federal student loans as part of their financial aid packages at Keene State, where in-state residents pay about $29,000 per year for tuition, fees, room and board.
Other elements of these aid packages include grants, scholarships and work-study.
She said student loans can be a way for students to invest in themselves.
“A higher education degree is likely to get them a lot more money over the course of their life in terms of salary,” Mullins said.
The cost of a college education has increased significantly over time.
A 2021 report by Georgetown University showed the cost of college had increased 169 percent over the past 40 years, while earnings for workers ages 22 to 27 increased only 19 percent.
Workers with higher levels of education tend to earn more than those with less education, but that is not always the case and depends on a variety of factors including age, field of study, occupation, gender, race and ethnicity and location, according to the report.
Phil Nazzaro, who is vice president of talent development at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, said the cost versus benefits of a college education rest in part on a student’s field of study.
People should question the marketability of the degree being sought and how much debt they will incur, he advised.
There are also certification programs in various fields that produce workers who will be in demand even if they don’t have a four-year degree.
“I think we’re going to see a world where postsecondary education is a lot more certificate-based and skills-based to ensure people are growing the skills necessary to be successful in the world,” said Nazzaro, who is also a member of the N.H. State Board of Education, holds a doctorate in psychology and is a graduate of West Point.
“I don’t think we’re going to be living in a world where it’s as simple as going to college is going to ensure better life outcomes.”
