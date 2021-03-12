The American Rescue Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Thursday, will shower New Hampshire with more than $1.8 billion.
Altogether, the act will distribute $195.3 billion among states, based on their share of nationwide unemployment, with the proviso that each state receives, at a minimum, the amount it was allocated by the Coronavirus Relief Fund through the CARES Act.
Another $130.2 billion will be distributed to local governments based on population
In New Hampshire, state revenue fell by $54.6 million between fiscal years 2019 and 2020. The $1.25 billion allotted to the state government represents about 2.3 percent of this foregone revenue — the fifth highest multiple among the 50 states, trailing only Pennsylvania (10.6 percent), Arkansas (8.2 percent), New Jersey (4.3 percent) and Iowa (3.1 percent).
At the same time, the act provides another $558.2 million for distribution to local governments in New Hampshire.
The funding for state and local governments amounts to $1,033 for every man, woman and child in the state, above the nationwide average per capita distribution of $1,066.