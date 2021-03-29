Ian Freeman, one of the Keene residents arrested earlier this month and charged by federal prosecutors with running an unlicensed scheme to sell virtual currency, will remain in custody pending trial, a judge ruled Monday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone concluded that Freeman, if released, would be a flight risk because of his "substantial financial assets," a lack of ties to New Hampshire and the length of his potential punishment, which could be a life sentence. Johnstone also ruled that Freeman, a locally known libertarian activist, poses a danger to the community because he could continue running the currency-exchange scheme that prosecutors say has helped scammers avoid detection.
He has been held at the Merrimack County jail in Boscawen since March 16.
Freeman was among six New Hampshire residents — including three from Keene and one from Alstead — arrested that day as part of the federal virtual-currency probe. In multiple coordinated operations, FBI agents also arrested Aria DiMezzo and a man whose legal name is Nobody (formerly Richard Paul), both of Keene, as well as Colleen Fordham of Alstead and Derry residents Andrew and Renee Spinella.
Federal prosecutors say the six individuals operated a business that since 2016 has enabled customers to exchange more than $10 million in fiat, or government-issued, currency for virtual currency.
All six are charged with participating in a conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business.
In addition, Freeman, Fordham, Nobody, Andrew Spinella and Renee Spinella are charged with wire fraud and participating in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Freeman and DiMezzo are charged with operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, though prosecutors say DiMezzo may have gotten involved as late as June 2020.
Freeman is also charged with money laundering and operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise. The latter charge carries a penalty of imprisonment for no less than 10 years and up to life.
The six individuals have pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records. Freeman and Nobody remain in custody, while the other four have been released on bail.
At a detention hearing March 19, Freeman's Chichester-based attorney, Mark Sisti, argued that Freeman would not pose a flight risk because he owns property in Keene and has connections to the area. Sisti also said Freeman did not resist arrest and would be willing to accept release with certain restrictions on his electronic activities and virtual-currency operations.
“He’s a perfect example of an individual who should be let go on … bail,” Sisti said.
In her order, Johnstone said noted that Freeman has lived in New Hampshire since 2006 but said he lacks "meaningful ties" to the state, since his parents live in Florida and his sister lives in New York. She also said that while Freeman previously owned a home in Keene, he transferred it to an organization called Shire Free Church in 2012.
Shire Free Church Holdings LLC purchased 73-75 Leverett St. from Freeman in 2013, and ownership was transferred a year later to Shire Free Church Monadnock, according to property records. The N.H. Secretary of State’s Office lists Freeman as chairman of Shire Free Church Monadnock’s board of directors.
Jury selection for the six defendants' trial is currently scheduled to begin May 4.