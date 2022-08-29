20220830-LOC-Wastewater Treatment Plant Filer

An employee of a Keene-based electric company died last Wednesday while working at the city's wastewater treatment plant, seen here the day of the incident. The federal investigation into the fatality could take up to six months to complete.

 File photo by Hunter Oberst / Sentinel Staff

The federal investigation into a Keene-based electric company whose employee died in a workplace incident last Wednesday at the city's wastewater treatment plant could take up to six months to complete, a spokesperson for the U.S. labor department said Monday.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com

