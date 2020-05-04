Area hospitals say they’ve received a portion of the federal funds earmarked for New Hampshire health care facilities, but it will hardly make a dent in covering what they’ve lost since the COVID-19 crisis began.
The CARES Act, signed into law in late March, appropriated $100 billion to support hospitals across the country, with the first $30 billion of that distributed on April 10. Of that $30 billion, $164.5 million was allocated to New Hampshire in the first round of funding, with an additional $16 million announced last week. More funding was announced Sunday by the N.H. congressional delegation.
“Federal stimulus funds are appreciated and helpful yet will not fill the entire gap,” said Matthew Barone, a spokesman for Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, in an email statement. “Currently, Cheshire has received $4 million in federal stimulus funds which covers two weeks of revenue losses — highlighting a significant disparity.”
Barone said that Cheshire Medical Center, part of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system, has been losing $2 million weekly since March 16. One reason for the heavy decline in revenue is because the hospital has postponed all non-urgent procedures and appointments to conserve personal protective equipment and to prioritize the safety of patients.
Barone said these procedures constitute one the hospital’s primary means of making money.
Elective procedures are generally how hospitals earn the bulk of their income, causing serious funding problems for hospitals across the country as they stopped performing them.
However, on Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that hospitals would be able to resume non-urgent but time-sensitive procedures beginning Monday. Cheshire has begun planning on how to safely expand scheduling of time-sensitive elective (non-urgent) procedures, in the interest of better serving our patients but also reestablishing one of our most significant sources of revenue,” he said.
He added that visits to the hospital’s emergency department are down 40 percent. Barone said patients are choosing to avoid visits to the emergency department because they feel doing so may not be safe, even if they legitimately need to seek care. However, Barone emphasized that it is “absolutely critical” that residents know the emergency department is still open and that they can come in if they have an emergency.
Cheshire Medical Center is in a better financial position than some other area health care providers because it is part of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock system, Barone said in the email. He said this has enabled the hospital to reassign staff members within the system to avoid having furloughs or layoffs.
A number of other of other hospitals in the state have announced that they have furloughed or cut the hours of employees, including Lakes Region General Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital, Catholic Medical Center, and SolutionHealth, which owns Manchester’s Elliot Hospital and Southern N.H. Medical Center in Nashua.
Barone also said Dartmouth-Hitchcock will be able to fill in short-term revenue gaps, but, like the CARES Act funding, it will not cover the entirety of the hospital’s losses.
Meanwhile, Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough has also received a portion of the CARES Act money. Like Cheshire Medical, a spokeswoman for Monadnock Community Hospital says the money it has received won’t go very far.
“MCH has received a partial share,” said hospital spokeswoman Laura Gingras last week in an email statement. “That partial payment does not cover one month’s operating losses. We cannot be more specific at this time.”
Gingras did not respond to a follow-up email asking for clarification on how much funding the hospital received.
On Sunday, New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced the third installment of funding for hospitals through the CARES Act, with another $115.4 million coming to hospitals across the state, according to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Now more than ever, we need to ensure that health care is accessible to all who need it, which is especially critical in our rural communities,” Shaheen said in a news release. “Our rural hospitals and providers have been forced to furlough hundreds of workers and are struggling to keep the doors open as we deal with the greatest health crisis of our time.