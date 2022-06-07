The Southwest Region Planning Commission plans to evaluate two former industrial sites in Hinsdale and Winchester for potential redevelopment after recently being awarded a $500,000 brownfield assessment grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
This is part of a $4 million EPA grant for brownfield assessment in New Hampshire, funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for fiscal years 2022 through 2026, according to an EPA news release announcing the Granite State awards last month.
A brownfield is a site whose redevelopment, expansion or reuse may be complicated by the presence of hazardous substances, contaminants or pollutants.
Among other properties, SWRPC plans to assess the former site of AC Lawrence Tannery on Bridge Street in Winchester, and the McGoldrick Paper Mill site on Canal Street in Hinsdale. Both are owned by their respective towns.
The grant is specifically for assessment of sites, not cleanup, according to J.B. Mack, SWRPC's principal planner.
"We can only assess projects with needs [and] characterizing whether there's contamination on the property and determining mitigation activities that could take place to resolve any contamination issues," Mack said.
Based in Keene, SWRPC works to coordinate planning efforts across 34 communities in southwestern New Hampshire. Part of its goals is to look at the redevelopment of brownfield sites.
A U.S. District Court judge fined AC Lawrence Leather in 1983 after executives pleaded guilty to allowing untreated wastewater to flow into the Ashuelot River from 1977 to 1981. Operations at the tannery ceased in 1987.
Groundwater contaminated with Varsol, a petroleum-based industrial solvent, was found in a 2019 assessment of the AC Lawrence Tannery site by Ransom Consulting. Chemicals including PCE, TCE and dissolved chromium were also found in groundwater monitoring wells there.
Testing that same year at the McGoldrick site in Hinsdale confirmed the presence of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), arsenic and antimony above New Hampshire soil standards, according to the EPA.
The towns of Hinsdale and Winchester are working with SWRPC to remediate the sites, according to Mack. Winchester is working with the planning commission to potentially build a solar array on the former AC Lawrence property, he said, and a business owner in Hinsdale has expressed interest in expanding a business at the McGoldrick Paper Mill site. SWRPC is "looking to see if that can still happen," Mack said.
SWRPC plans to start the work on these sites this fall, and also plans to work with property owners to assess privately-owned sites.
"Five hundred thousand dollars is going to go much further than helping those two brownfields. We have a number of others on our list," Mack said, "... we'll be contacting the owners and talking to them about this opportunity."
This grant marks the 12th and largest award SWRPC has received for brownfield assessment since the launch of its brownfield program in 2003. The EPA funds will be made available to SWRPC on Oct. 1 and will be available to the organization through Sept. 30, 2026.