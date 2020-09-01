The federal criminal trial of a Keene white nationalist is scheduled for Sept. 22, according to court records.
Federal prosecutors have accused Christopher Cantwell, 39, of threatening someone associated with an online white-supremacist network, in an attempt to force him to reveal identifying information about another member of that group.
Cantwell faces charges of extortionate interstate communications, threatening interstate communications, threat to injure property or reputation and cyberstalking.
The trial in U.S. District Court in Concord is expected to last five to seven days, according to an order issued last week by Judge Paul Barbadoro.
Cantwell has pleaded not guilty. He has been detained since his early-morning arrest in January at his home on South Lincoln Street in Keene.
The indictment charging Cantwell alleges he used a messaging app to threaten and harass someone who goes by the online name “Cheddar Mane” over several days in June 2019.
It also alleges Cantwell posted online Cheddar Mane’s town and street, along with photos of him and his family, and reported Cheddar Mane to a child abuse and neglect hotline.
Cantwell’s goal, prosecutors say, was to extract personal identifying information about a third person, who uses the online handle “Vic Mackey.”
Both Cheddar Mane and Vic Mackey are associated with an online network sometimes known as the “Bowl Patrol,” which venerates the shooter who murdered nine Black churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., in 2015.
Cantwell, who has lived in Keene for a number of years, drew national notoriety after he was featured in a 2017 Vice News documentary displaying weapons and justifying the violence — including a lethal car attack — around the white-supremacist “Unite the Right” rally that August in Charlottesville, Va.
He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and battery alleging he used a chemical spray on counter-demonstrators that weekend.
Cantwell has used his online platforms, including a podcast he hosts, to spread racist, anti-Semitic and otherwise hateful rhetoric.