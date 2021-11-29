A federal judge has approved the sale of Hillside Village Keene to an Illinois-based senior-living provider, clearing one of the last hurdles for a $33 million deal announced in August.
Covenant Living Communities & Services, a nonprofit that operates 18 retirement communities nationwide, was the sole bidder for the Wyman Road facility, which is navigating a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case due to COVID-related financial troubles.
Judge Bruce A. Harwood approved its sale to Covenant Living last week, according to court filings. Despite the move, which still needs regulatory approval, Hillside Village's case remains ongoing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Hampshire.
The 222-unit facility — which offers a full continuum of health care, from rehabilitative services to 24-hour nursing care, and employs nearly 150 people — has struggled with low occupancy due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said earlier this year. Nearly a quarter of Hillside Village's independent-living units were vacant in February, when it had 195 residents, according to a financial adviser to the nonprofit Prospect-Woodward Home, which opened the facility two years ago.
Terri Cunliffe, Covenant Living's president and CEO, hailed its acquisition in a recent news release, noting that staff at her organization have already met with Hillside Village residents and employees.
"We are excited to continue building relationships with them," she said in the release. "We will be meeting again with everyone at the community to answer any questions they may have in the near future, but our first focus is an assurance our organization provides them with a sound financial foundation and a bright future ahead."
Officials with the N.H. Insurance Department and the state's Charitable Trusts Unit must still authorize Hillside Village's sale, Mark McCue, a Manchester attorney advising the Keene-based Prospect-Woodward Home, told The Sentinel previously.
That approval is expected in January or February, Covenant Living announced in its recent news release. Until then, the organization said it will begin integrating Hillside Village residents into its own operations.
Covenant Living will honor all existing contracts with Hillside Village residents and staff, spokesman Randy Eilts said earlier this month.
“Our goal is to continue their lifestyle and to make it as robust a senior-living community in the area as we possibly can,” he said.