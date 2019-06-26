SWANZEY — Swanzey Lake is closed until further notice after elevated levels of bacteria were detected in the water Monday, the town’s recreation department announced in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Specifically, according to beach-advisory information on the N.H. Department of Environmental Services’ website, samples exceeded the state’s standard for fecal bacteria.
For freshwater beaches, that standard is 88 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water — with an advisory triggered if two or more samples contain bacteria in excess of this threshold — or 158 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water, with an advisory issued if a single sample is in excess.
The advisory, posted on the Swanzey Recreation Department’s Facebook page, states that the water is not suitable for wading or swimming and that contact can cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea or fever. The Facebook post notes that the recreation department had just learned of the state’s testing results.
Additional water sampling is scheduled for today, according to the state’s environmental services department, with results expected Thursday.
Swanzey Lake isn’t the only local water body dealing with this problem. As of Tuesday, a fecal-bacteria-related beach advisory was also in effect at Picnic Beach in Greenfield State Park.