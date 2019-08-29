SWANZEY — A beach advisory has been issued for Richardson Park Beach at Swanzey Lake, after water samples collected Tuesday showed fecal bacteria counts above the state standard.
New results are expected Friday.
Most advisories last just two days, Amanda McQuaid, the state's public beach program coordinator, wrote in an email in July, when The Sentinel was reporting on short-lived advisories at the beaches at Otter Brook Lake and Surry Mountain Lake.
Under an advisory, warnings are posted at affected beaches to inform the public. The N.H. Department of Environmental Services, which posts the advisories, does not close beaches as a result, leaving that decision to their owners. But when a beach is in this status, the water is considered unsuitable for wading or swimming.
Exposure to water with high fecal bacteria counts can cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever or nausea, according to the state agency.
For freshwater beaches, the fecal-bacteria standard is 88 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water — with an advisory triggered if two or more samples contain bacteria in excess of this threshold — or 158 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water, with an advisory issued if a single sample is in excess.
According to the state environmental services department’s website, fecal bacteria can be caused by birds frequently returning to an area looking for a food source, typically because they have been fed by people. The website encourages beachgoers not to feed birds or other wildlife they may encounter.
"Heavy crowding by people is the only real instance where human fecal matter is a factor in testing," McQuaid wrote last month.