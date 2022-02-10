The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man alleged to have robbed 11 banks, including the Savings Bank of Walpole in Keene and People’s United Bank in Brattleboro, the bureau’s Boston Division said in a news release Thursday.
The suspect — who the FBI considers to be armed and dangerous — is white and between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 8 inches tall with a medium build, according to the release. The FBI says he has blue eyes, light-colored hair and typically wears a hood or hat and white sneakers.
“We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before anyone gets hurt,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in the release. “He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is.”
The release refers to the suspect as the Route 91 Bandit and offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his identification, arrest and conviction. Investigators believe he may drive a newer model Nissan sedan, the FBI said in the release.
A news release issued by Brattleboro police the day after the robbery in that town describes a white male wearing a black hoodie who fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man, who did not appear to have a weapon, headed south on Route 5 in a silver Nissan sedan with tinted windows, Brattleboro police said in the release.
Keene police said in a news release the day of the robbery at the Savings Bank of Walpole that the robber gave a bank teller a note stating that he had a gun and demanding money. Keene police described a white man wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and a blue surgical mask. He fled onto Avon Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The man is alleged to have robbed nine additional banks, all in Connecticut and Massachusetts, between Sept. 9 and Jan. 27, the release from the FBI says.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be submitted electronically at tips.fbi.gov.