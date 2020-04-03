As people around the world practice social distancing to try to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, videoconferencing is being widely employed for school lessons, work chats and municipal meetings.
But as the FBI warns, there are more potential pitfalls than an accidental click on the “camera” button while you’re in your pajamas.
In a news release this week, the federal agency warned of video-teleconferencing hijacking — also known as “Zoom-bombing,” in reference to the widely used remote-conferencing platform. The FBI said it has fielded “multiple reports” of conferences being interrupted by threatening language, images of hate or porn.
If this sounds familiar, it might be because this very scenario played out late last month during one of the virtual town halls Keene Mayor George Hansel has been hosting daily during the COVID-19 crisis.
Almost instantly “my screen went blank so I couldn’t see anyone anymore,” Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell said.
Although Hansel said he could hear only static, one of the Zoom participants texted him that people had logged onto the conference and were shouting expletives.
After he restarted the conference, he said it continued without problems.
Another report, as noted by the FBI’s Boston field division — which covers Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island — described a similar interruption during a Massachusetts high school’s lesson, and another complaint by a Bay State school described a session being interrupted by a video image of someone with swastika tattoos.
Here are some tips the FBI offers to avoid a similar situation:
Make meetings and classroom sessions private, either by requiring a password to join or by using the waiting room feature that allows you to control who comes in.
Don’t share a link for the session in a public social media post; send it directly to those invited.
Change the screen-sharing setting to “Host Only.”
Make sure you’re using updated versions of remote-conferencing apps.
Include, in whatever guide or policy your organization uses for remote-conferencing, requirements for information security and physical safety.
Anyone who experiences this kind of hack, or any other type of cyber-crime, is urged to report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. Anyone who receives a specific threat in one of these instances is asked to report it to tips.fbi.gov or to the FBI’s Boston division at 857-386-2000.