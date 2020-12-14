STODDARD — Students at James Faulkner Elementary School will be learning remotely until at least Jan. 5 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the school’s website Saturday.
The school learned of the coronavirus case Friday night, according to the post, signed by Allison Peterson, the school’s interim principal, and Jacqueline Coe, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 24, which includes the Stoddard district.
“We immediately alerted individuals who potentially were close contacts so that they could take precautions and quarantine,” Peterson and Coe wrote. “If you have not been contacted, then you/your child has not been identified as part of the contact tracing.”
Faulkner Elementary, which enrolls about 65 students in kindergarten through 5th grade, had been holding in-person classes five days a week, with students divided into cohorts of 16 or fewer, according to the school’s reopening plan. Families also have had the option for their children to learn fully remotely.
With the transition to remote learning Monday, Stoddard becomes the latest local district to switch from in-person or hybrid instruction as COVID-19 cases spike throughout the region.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — went remote on Nov. 30. SAU 29 is scheduled to return to its hybrid model at the end of winter break on Jan. 4. The Winchester School District also went remote last month and plans to re-evaluate returning to a hybrid model in early January.
The ConVal Regional School District, Fall Mountain Regional School District and the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District all went fully remote last month and plan to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19.
The Hinsdale School District announced Friday that it will continue with in-person instruction until winter break begins on Dec. 23 but will begin the second semester with two weeks of remote learning. Hinsdale schools are scheduled to reopen Jan. 19.