STODDARD — Effective Oct. 19, James Faulkner Elementary School will have a new interim teaching principal, N.H. School Administrative Unit 24 has announced.
Allison Peterson will succeed Teaching Principal Martha LeMahieu, who has accepted a position as SAU 24’s director of student services.
The Stoddard School Board approved Superintendent Jacqueline Coe’s nomination of Peterson for the teaching principal post on Monday, according to an SAU 24 news release.
“Mrs. Peterson is committed to both the academic and social-emotional development of children,” Coe said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to have Allison join us in Stoddard. Her educational philosophy and beliefs in an individualized approach to student learning is a perfect match for James Faulkner.”
Peterson will hold the role for the entire school year, according to spokeswoman Patti Osgood. Next steps to fill the position permanently will be decided in the spring, she added.
Peterson is dean of teaching and learning in the Weare School District, which is also part of SAU 24. In addition to Stoddard and Weare, SAU 24 comprises Henniker and John Stark.
James Faulkner Elementary School covers kindergarten through 5th grade.